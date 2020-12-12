OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

