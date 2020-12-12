Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OFIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $732.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 226.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

