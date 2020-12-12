Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 12,900 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 million and a P/E ratio of -22.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.

About Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU)

Orsu Metals Corporation (ÂOrsuÂ or the ÂCompanyÂ) is a publicly-traded company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (ÂTSX-VÂ) under the symbol OSU. The corporate office of the Company is located at Unit 1 – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, B.C., Canada, V4B 1E6.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.