Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.79. Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 130,121 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$318.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00.

In other Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,740,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,792,200. Insiders have sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,309 in the last quarter.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

