Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 36,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.00 million and a P/E ratio of -44.17.

About Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

