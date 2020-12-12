Oppenheimer Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $391.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $382.00 to $391.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $364.32 on Tuesday. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $380.50. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $9,703,279. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.