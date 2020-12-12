One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OLP opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

