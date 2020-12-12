OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

