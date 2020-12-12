OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $189,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $238.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day moving average is $217.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $243.38.

