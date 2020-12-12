OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 48,101 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after buying an additional 129,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BMY opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.