OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.