OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $138,000 Position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.32% of East Stone Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESSC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $736,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,071,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 86,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $855,887.44.

Shares of East Stone Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

