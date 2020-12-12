OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 6,789 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

