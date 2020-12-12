OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 32,892 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after purchasing an additional 430,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,104 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Euronav by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

