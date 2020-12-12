OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,173 TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF in the third quarter worth about $834,000.

SEPZ opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

