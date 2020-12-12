OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,995 shares of company stock worth $9,717,313. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.