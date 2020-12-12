OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $263.26 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $268.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.02 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

