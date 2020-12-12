OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

