OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $11,214,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCY. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

