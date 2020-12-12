OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,121,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,628,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $327.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.82.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

