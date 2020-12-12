OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

DMAY opened at $32.62 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

