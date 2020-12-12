OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 216,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 188,017 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000.

SIVR opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

