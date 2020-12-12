OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Yum China stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.