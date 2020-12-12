OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

