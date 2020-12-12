OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sientra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

