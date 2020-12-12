OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $289.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

