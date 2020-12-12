OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GNFT stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Genfit SA has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

