OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,392 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RJA opened at $6.12 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

