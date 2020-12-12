OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.