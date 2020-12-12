OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,262 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

