OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $1,878,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 12.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,072,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

