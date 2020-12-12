OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 79.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DBV Technologies S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

