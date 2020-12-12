OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,918 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 292,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 88,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

