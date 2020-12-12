OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $15,170,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 604.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 475.5% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Cfra upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.34.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,084 shares of company stock worth $95,886,486. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $609.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $654.32. The stock has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

