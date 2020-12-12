OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 690.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Zynex by 27.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zynex by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 109.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $13.04 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $453.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYXI. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

