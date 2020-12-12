OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

