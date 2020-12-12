OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UJUL opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

