OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

