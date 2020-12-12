ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.30. ObsEva shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 5,942 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Get ObsEva alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.