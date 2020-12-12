Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $686,000.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.