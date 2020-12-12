Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at $482,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,171,644.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,318.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,282 shares of company stock worth $18,499,752. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.