Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,749,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

