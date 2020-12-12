Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

