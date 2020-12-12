NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised NortonLifeLock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 694,762 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,701,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

