Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 19,800 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.28 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

