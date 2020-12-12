Nordea Equity Research Upgrades FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLIDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

FLIDY stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

