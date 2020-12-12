Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

