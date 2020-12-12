Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.49. Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 2,573 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.75 million and a PE ratio of -29.67.

In other news, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$439,405.50. Also, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,075 in the last ninety days.

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

