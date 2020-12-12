Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.49. Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 2,573 shares traded.
Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.75 million and a PE ratio of -29.67.
Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NRM)
Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
