Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) & AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Head to Head Review

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A AxoGen $106.71 million 6.09 -$29.14 million ($0.68) -23.82

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60

AxoGen has a consensus target price of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -2,509.09% -64.83% AxoGen -22.98% -19.83% -14.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AxoGen beats Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of non-invasive, motorized, and whole body periodic acceleration platforms. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

