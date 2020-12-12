Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.13. Nine Energy Service shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 918 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

